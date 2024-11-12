Versor Investments LP Buys 15,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in Corning by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Corning by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 152,922 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

