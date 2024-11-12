Verano (OTC:VRNOF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Verano (OTC:VRNOF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of Verano stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Verano has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

