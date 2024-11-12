VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. VEON had a positive return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 77.48%.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in VEON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,788,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,840,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in VEON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VEON by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

