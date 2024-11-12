Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 60.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

