Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

