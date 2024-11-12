Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.