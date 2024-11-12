Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $602.34 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $323.53 and a one year high of $607.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

