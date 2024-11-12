Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

