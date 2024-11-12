Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,469,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.