Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.