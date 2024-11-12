Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $535.75 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.12 and a 12-month high of $542.59. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,727,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

