Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,229 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 308,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 145,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE NWG opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Several research firms have commented on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

