Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on MariMed FY2026 Earnings

MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for MariMed in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MariMed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

MariMed Trading Down 11.3 %

MRMD opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.80. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

