Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $340,373,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 788,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 539,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $70.13 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

