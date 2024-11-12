Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,459 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up about 2.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Floor & Decor worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.