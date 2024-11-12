Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 365,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 161,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.