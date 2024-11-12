Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by RMR Capital Management LLC

RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.04 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

