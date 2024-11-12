Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the October 15th total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 63,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,182. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

