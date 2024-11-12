Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $409.52 and last traded at $408.54, with a volume of 157034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.70 and a 200-day moving average of $370.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

