Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Meridian Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

