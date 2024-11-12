Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

