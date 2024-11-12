Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

