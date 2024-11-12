Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.