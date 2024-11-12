Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,756,000 after buying an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $202.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $158.46 and a 1 year high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

