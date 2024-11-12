VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

EGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 1,378,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

