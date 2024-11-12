V2 Financial group LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

V2 Financial group LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.8% of V2 Financial group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.