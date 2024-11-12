Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,935 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Utz Brands worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 24.2% during the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,497.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

