Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $2,714,605.05 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,714,605.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35.
Upstart Stock Down 10.4 %
Upstart stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,251,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,059. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.97.
UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
