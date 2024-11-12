Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 837.1% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 841,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Upexi Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of UPXI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 8,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,046. Upexi has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.
About Upexi
