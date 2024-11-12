Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 837.1% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 841,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Upexi Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of UPXI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 8,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,046. Upexi has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Get Upexi alerts:

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.