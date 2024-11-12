Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up approximately 5.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Unum Group worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 571,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 432,240 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Unum Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Unum Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 411,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,078,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,545 shares of company stock worth $4,921,174 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 204,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

