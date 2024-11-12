United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $400.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,510.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,422 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,428. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

