United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 27,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

