UBS Group Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $18.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $103.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($13.78). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

