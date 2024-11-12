UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $49,053,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 668.9% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 977,090 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

