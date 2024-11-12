Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $104.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE UI traded up $7.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,605. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $347.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.