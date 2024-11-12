Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 2,647 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,269,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

