Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $254,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

