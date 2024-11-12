Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,813 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 36.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,174,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,498,000 after purchasing an additional 582,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,200,000 after purchasing an additional 427,487 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,177. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

