Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 4,397 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

