Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Up 247.3% in October

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a growth of 247.3% from the October 15th total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEEE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,490. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

