Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

TWLO opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,749,556. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

