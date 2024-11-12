Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) vs. Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Financial Contrast

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and Tuniu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.41 $793.28 million $1.57 3.40 Tuniu $62.15 million 2.23 -$13.99 million $0.00 -112,000.00

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu. Tuniu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hafnia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Tuniu -7.75% 9.17% 4.66%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hafnia and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hafnia and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hafnia presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.27%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Tuniu.

Summary

Hafnia beats Tuniu on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Tuniu

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.