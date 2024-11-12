Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. The company had revenue of $122.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

