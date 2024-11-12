Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 29,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 41,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a market cap of C$34.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Trigon Metals had a negative return on equity of 1,849.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.3402778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Damian Lopez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

