Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Trex worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 150.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 576.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Trex by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

