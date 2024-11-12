TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $93.81. Approximately 241,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 950,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.