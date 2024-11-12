TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

TDG traded up $23.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,728. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,368.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.19. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

