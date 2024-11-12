Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $365.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.62 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.