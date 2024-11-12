Total Investment Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

