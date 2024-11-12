Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

